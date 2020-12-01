Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields surge as lawmakers float bipartisan economic relief proposal

By Karen Pierog

 (Changes headline)
    CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged on
Tuesday, propelled by a new push in Congress to send federal aid
to businesses and state and local governments slammed by the
coronavirus pandemic. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 7.9
basis points at 0.9211%, after hitting a session high of 0.938%,
its highest since Nov. 12. The most closely watched section of
the yield curve steepened to its widest also since Nov. 12.
    The 10-year yield increase was the biggest since Nov. 9. 
    The inflation breakeven for 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities (TIPS) reached 1.824%, its
highest level since May 2019.
   "It's really a story of fiscal stimulus hopes today," said
Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and House of
Representative members proposed a $908 billion relief bill.

    The news sent U.S. stocks up, a risk-on move that drove
prices of safe-haven Treasuries down and yields higher.
    Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said
he was circulating among his fellow Republicans a separate
outline of a bill that the White House would accept.

    President-elect Joe Biden indicated even more relief would
come under his administration, calling any legislation passed
before he takes office in January "just a start."
    More federal spending to combat the economic fallout from
the virus would mean another wave of big supply in the Treasury
market.
    Jeffery said good news on the vaccine front, which lifted
Wall Street, added to the sell-off in Treasuries, while the rise
in the TIPS inflation breakeven signaled increasing inflation
expectations. 
    "This is sort of a manifestation of the optimism that this
fiscal package combined with some version of a return to normal
in the middle of next year is going to ultimately flow through
to some pick up in inflation," he said.
    Treasury yields briefly retreated a touch earlier in the
session after the Institute for Supply Management reported that
the pace of U.S. manufacturing activity growth slowed in
November.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last up 2.3
basis points at 0.1701%.
    The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was
last at 74.90 basis points, 6 basis points above Monday's close.
    Other parts of the yield curve also steepened. Closer to the
belly, the three-month bill/five-year note spread closing at its
widest since Nov. 10 at 33.06 basis points, up more than 5 basis
points.
      
December 1 Tuesday 3:28PM New York / 2128 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.085        0.0862    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0975       0.0989    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-233/256   0.1701    0.023
 Three-year note               100-22/256   0.2208    0.035
 Five-year note                99-202/256   0.4177    0.057
 Seven-year note               99-156/256   0.6823    0.068
 10-year note                  99-144/256   0.9211    0.079
 20-year bond                  98-164/256   1.4537    0.090
 30-year bond                  99-28/256    1.6629    0.092
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.25        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50        -0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by David Gregorio, Nick
Zieminski and Richard Chang)
