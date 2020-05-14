TREASURIES-Yields tick down as investors gauge reopening progress

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Investors pushed U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Thursday as they took stock of another grim jobs report and tried to gauge the success of efforts to reopen the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.4 basis points in morning trading at 0.6169%. That was close to its level at 8:30 a.m. when the Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended May 9, the latest in a series of massive job loss reports. The muted reaction showed traders more focused on whether public officials and business leaders can reopen parts of the U.S. economy without causing a wave of new cases that overwhelms hospitals and sends people back into lockdown mode, said Ian Langen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets. "The market is priced in for a second spike in cases, but not for a second prolonged shutdown," Langen said. While the 10-year yield was above 70 basis points at the start of the week, the decline since then mostly has to do with the increased supply of notes issued by the Treasury to fund stimulus measures, he said. "I would anticipate this range in 10-years to continue" until economic and health trends become more clear, he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Wednesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.159%. May 14 Thursday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-23/32 1-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-100/256 0-44/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1175 0.1195 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.15 0.1522 -0.003 Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 -0.002 Three-year note 99-202/256 0.1955 -0.007 Five-year note 100-88/256 0.3051 -0.013 Seven-year note 100-40/256 0.4771 -0.021 10-year note 100-20/256 0.6169 -0.034 30-year bond 98-236/256 1.2935 -0.060 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)