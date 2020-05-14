Bonds News
May 14, 2020 / 2:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Yields tick down as investors gauge reopening progress

Ross Kerber

4 Min Read

    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, May 14 (Reuters) - Investors pushed U.S. Treasury
yields slightly lower on Thursday as they took stock of another
grim jobs report and tried to gauge the success of efforts to
reopen the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.4 basis
points in morning trading at 0.6169%.
    That was close to its level at 8:30 a.m. when the Labor
Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits
totaled a seasonally adjusted 2.981 million for the week ended
May 9, the latest in a series of massive job loss reports.

    The muted reaction showed traders more focused on whether
public officials and business leaders can reopen parts of the
U.S. economy without causing a wave of new cases that overwhelms
hospitals and sends people back into lockdown mode, said Ian
Langen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets.
    "The market is priced in for a second spike in cases, but
not for a second prolonged shutdown," Langen said. 
    While the 10-year yield was above 70 basis points at the
start of the week, the decline since then mostly has to do with
the increased supply of notes issued by the Treasury to fund
stimulus measures, he said.
    "I would anticipate this range in 10-years to continue"
until economic and health trends become more clear, he said.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 46 basis points, about 3 basis points lower
than Wednesday's close.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less
than a basis point at 0.159%.
    
      May 14 Thursday 9:45AM New York / 1345 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               181-23/32    1-2/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-100/256  0-44/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1175       0.1195    -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.15         0.1522    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-239/256   0.159     -0.002
 Three-year note               99-202/256   0.1955    -0.007
 Five-year note                100-88/256   0.3051    -0.013
 Seven-year note               100-40/256   0.4771    -0.021
 10-year note                  100-20/256   0.6169    -0.034
 30-year bond                  98-236/256   1.2935    -0.060
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         2.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -48.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below