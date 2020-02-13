REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields tick down as traders balance virus, economic reports

(Corrects typographical error in 7th paragraph to make it "thousands" instead of "thousand") By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Thursday as traders balanced worsening news about the coronavirus epidemic in China with positive U.S. economic reports. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point in morning trading at 1.619%. The trading was part of a broader reaction to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus deaths and infections reported in China, which unnerved world markets on Thursday and halted the rally in stocks while boosting the prices of government bonds and gold. But positive economic data, such as consumer prices, prevented yields from falling further, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at SunTrust Advisory Services, as investors bet against an extreme economic impact from the epidemic. "The U.S. is certainly not in a recession, Europe isn't getting any worse, and that's balancing out this terrible news from China," Richman said. As far as the epidemic's eventual economic impact, "nobody has their arms around this," he said. Richman's comments echoed the view of experts, including several affiliated with the National Association for Business Economics, who spoke on Tuesday and emphasized the many unknowns that remain, such as the disease's incubation period and fatality rates. In Hubei province in central China, officials said 242 people died on Wednesday, the biggest daily rise since the flu-like virus emerged in the provincial capital Wuhan in December. Total deaths in China were reported at 1,367. The province recorded thousands more infections, but that appeared to be largely due to a new counting method. Separately, U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserve's contention that inflation would gradually rise toward its 2% target. The Labor Department said on Thursday its consumer price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% in December. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.2423% last month. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down a basis point at 1.4317% in morning trading. February 13 Thursday 9:29AM New York / 1429 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.5475 1.5794 0.002 Six-month bills 1.5175 1.5547 -0.002 Two-year note 99-228/256 1.4317 -0.010 Three-year note 99-232/256 1.4071 -0.011 Five-year note 99-182/256 1.4355 -0.010 Seven-year note 99-190/256 1.5392 -0.006 10-year note 98-232/256 1.619 -0.008 30-year bond 106-108/256 2.0842 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 4.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)