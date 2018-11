NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on Friday as data showed job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December.

The benchmark 10-year government note yield was last at 3.172 percent, up about one basis point from the announcement. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum)