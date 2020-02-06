Bonds News
TREASURIES-Yields tick up on hopes for limited economic impact from coronavirus

Ross Kerber

    NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ticked
higher on Thursday as investors judged China's efforts to
contain the spreading coronavirus would be enough to contain its
economic impact.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.4 basis
points at 1.6629%.
    The fast-moving coronavirus dragged down production at more
global businesses on Thursday and the death toll jumped by 73 to
563, with more than 28,000 confirmed infections in the world's
second-largest economy. 
    But China's announcement of a tariff cut on some imports
from the United States was seen by analysts as a move to boost
confidence and part of a broader government
response.
    "Economically the impact seems somewhat containable, and not
sustained. It won't change the shape of the economy (in China)
in the long run," said Andrew Richman, managing director of
fixed income strategies at SunTrust Advisory Services.
    Separately, the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a
tightening labor market would continue keep the longest economic
expansion in history on track.
    The economy is, however, likely to remain on a moderate
growth path, with other data on Thursday showing worker
productivity rebounding less than expected in the fourth
quarter.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.4 basis
points at 1.4552% in morning trading.

  February 6 Thursday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
 `                             Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.53         1.5615    -0.001
 Six-month bills               1.53         1.5676    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-216/256   1.4552    0.014
 Three-year note               100-36/256   1.4508    0.016
 Five-year note                99-130/256   1.4778    0.018
 Seven-year note               99-116/256   1.583     0.017
 10-year note                  100-200/256  1.6629    0.014
 30-year bond                  105-76/256   2.1336    0.001
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         5.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         2.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         0.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -4.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -32.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 


 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Dan Grebler)
