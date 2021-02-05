Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Yields touch records at both ends of the curve in volatile session

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    Feb 5 (Reuters) - Traders drove U.S. Treasury yields to
record levels at both ends of the yield curve on Friday in a
choppy session after a report showed employment growth rebounded
less than forecast in January, strengthening expectations of
more stimulus spending in Washington.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.6
basis points at 1.1549% having risen to 1.188%, its highest
since March 20, 2020.
    At the other end of the curve the yield on the 2-year note,
seen as an indicator of inflation expectations, was down almost
a basis point at 0.1072% after matching its all-time low of
0.105% last reached May 8, 2020.
    The movement left the closely watched part of the U.S.
Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on the two
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, at 105 basis points, about 3 basis points higher
than Thursday's close and its highest since May 2017.
    Priya Misra, TD Securities head of global rates strategy,
said the volatile trading showed investors focused on
incremental news about spending talks in Washington after the
morning's jobs report did not offer a clear case for either
political parties' priorities. 
    Expectations "are all over the place," she said.
    U.S. employment growth rebounded less than expected in
January and job losses the prior month were deeper than
initially thought, strengthening the argument for additional
relief money from the government to aid the recovery from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
    Analysts described the results as having mixed implications
for government bond markets and giving traders a chance to take
profits after yields on longer-term U.S. notes rose in recent
days.
    "The jobs report isn’t bad. You should expect a lot of
volatility at a time like this," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. Rates Strategy for Societe Generale in New York. The
unemployment rate was at 6.3% in January, which Rajappa said put
it close to achieving the 5% targeted by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
hitting record highs as stimulus talks, upbeat earnings and
progress in vaccine rollouts bolstered bets of a speedy economic
recovery.
    
      February 5 Friday 12:26PM New York / 1726 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0325       0.033     -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.045        0.0456    -0.007
 Two-year note                 100-9/256    0.1072    -0.008
 Three-year note               99-214/256   0.1811    -0.008
 Five-year note                99-150/256   0.4592    0.000
 Seven-year note               99-144/256   0.8146    0.006
 10-year note                  97-108/256   1.1549    0.016
 20-year bond                  93-152/256   1.7601    0.019
 30-year bond                  92-172/256   1.9507    0.019
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         9.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -21.25         0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis,
Kirsten Donovan)
