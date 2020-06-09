TREASURIES-Yields tumble ahead of Federal Reserve policy meeting

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday benefiting from weaker stocks as the market awaited word from the Federal Reserve about yield curve control and negative interest rates, subjects of broad speculation, on Wednesday after its policy meeting. The move was more pronounced on the long end. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 8 basis points at 0.8038%, building on Monday's retreat. Yields spiked on Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected May unemployment report with the 10-year note yield rising above 0.9% for the first time since March 20. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the jobs report in particular will give the Fed, which begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, "quite a bit of air cover" to argue against negative interest rates. As for implementing yield curve control in a bid to keep rates near zero, the Fed may indicate only that its evaluation is ongoing, Rodriguez said. "They just have a 'luxury' of being able to continue to have it as a potential tool in their took kit," he said, adding that it should remain theoretical and part of the Fed's forward guidance given that "yields are low enough." Under yield curve control, the Fed can limit yield increases by buying as many bonds as necessary to keep yields from rising over a certain target. Later on Tuesday, the Treasury, which is financing massive spending to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, will sell $29 billion of 10-year notes. Rodriguez said that primary dealers' "pretty substantial" short position in the 10-year part of the curve should help the auction. The 30-year Treasury yield was last down 10.6 basis points at 1.552%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at 59.60 basis points, about 5 basis points lower than at Monday's close. The yield curve spread on Friday hit its widest since late March when the stock market was bottoming at more than 72 basis points. June 9 Tuesday 9:14AM New York / 1414 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.17 0.1729 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1875 0.1903 -0.003 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2044 -0.026 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.2604 -0.035 Five-year note 99-64/256 0.4025 -0.051 Seven-year note 99-32/256 0.6285 -0.066 10-year note 98-76/256 0.8038 -0.080 20-year bond 96-92/256 1.3336 -0.097 30-year bond 92-204/256 1.5518 -0.106 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.00 0.25 spread (By Karen Pierog Editing by Marguerita Choy)