TREASURIES-Yields tumble as inflation data misses expectations

By Karen Brettell

0 Min Read

    NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
tumbled on Wednesday after data showed that inflation stayed
benign in January, disappointing investors betting that price
pressures would increase more than they did.
    The weak data also likely helped demand for a $41 billion
sale of 10-year notes, which drew strong interest despite the
lower yields.
    The consumer price index rose 0.3% last month after gaining
0.2% in December. January's increase was in line with
economists' expectations.
    Excluding the volatile food and energy components, however,
the CPI was unchanged for a second consecutive month. That
missed economists’ expectations of a 0.2% increase.
    “It’s disappointing in respect to the view of inflation that
has been developing for the last few months,” said Tom Simons, a
money market economist at Jefferies in New York.
    “I think we’re maybe pricing in a reversion back to the low
inflation environment, at least until the economy reopens more
broadly and things return to some semblance of normal,” he 
said.
    Investors have been betting that inflation will jump should 
President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies implement a $1.9
trillion COVID-19 relief package, and as businesses reopen after
COVID-19 related shutdowns.
    “The broader focus is still on fiscal stimulus,” said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York. “I don’t think the market’s fully priced for that
full $1.9 trillion... they are still looking for some
possibility of a smaller bipartisan deal.”
    Unprecedented Federal Reserve policy that is flooding
markets with cash is also seen as boosting prices.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call on 
Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back
to work, pledging continued loose monetary policy to help the
process. 
    Benchmark 10-year yields slid to 1.135%, after
earlier rising to 1.176%. They are holding below a 11-month high
of 1.200% reached on Monday.
    Breakeven inflation rates also fell, to 2.20%, after earlier
rising to 2.21%, the highest since 2014. That means investors
are pricing in average annual inflation of 2.20% for the next 10
years..
    The Treasury Department saw strong demand for $41 billion in
10-year notes, the second sale of $126 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week. The notes sold at a high yield
of 1.155%, just below where they had traded before the auction.

    The Treasury sold $58 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday
to strong demand. It will also sell $27 billion in
30-year bonds on Thursday.
    
    February 10 Wednesday 3:08PM New York / 2008 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.04         0.0406    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.003
 Two-year note                 100-6/256    0.1131    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-208/256   0.1878    -0.012
 Five-year note                99-154/256   0.4562    -0.018
 Seven-year note               99-168/256   0.8008    -0.021
 10-year note                  97-156/256   1.1345    -0.022
 20-year bond                  93-212/256   1.7457    -0.024
 30-year bond                  93-52/256    1.9261    -0.021
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.75         0.00    
 spread (Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
