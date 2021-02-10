TREASURIES-Yields tumble as inflation data misses expectations

(Adds quotes, auction results, Powell comments; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday after data showed that inflation stayed benign in January, disappointing investors betting that price pressures would increase more than they did. The weak data also likely helped demand for a $41 billion sale of 10-year notes, which drew strong interest despite the lower yields. The consumer price index rose 0.3% last month after gaining 0.2% in December. January's increase was in line with economists' expectations. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, however, the CPI was unchanged for a second consecutive month. That missed economists’ expectations of a 0.2% increase. “It’s disappointing in respect to the view of inflation that has been developing for the last few months,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “I think we’re maybe pricing in a reversion back to the low inflation environment, at least until the economy reopens more broadly and things return to some semblance of normal,” he said. Investors have been betting that inflation will jump should President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies implement a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, and as businesses reopen after COVID-19 related shutdowns. “The broader focus is still on fiscal stimulus,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “I don’t think the market’s fully priced for that full $1.9 trillion... they are still looking for some possibility of a smaller bipartisan deal.” Unprecedented Federal Reserve policy that is flooding markets with cash is also seen as boosting prices. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a broad call on Wednesday for a "society-wide commitment" to get Americans back to work, pledging continued loose monetary policy to help the process. Benchmark 10-year yields slid to 1.135%, after earlier rising to 1.176%. They are holding below a 11-month high of 1.200% reached on Monday. Breakeven inflation rates also fell, to 2.20%, after earlier rising to 2.21%, the highest since 2014. That means investors are pricing in average annual inflation of 2.20% for the next 10 years.. The Treasury Department saw strong demand for $41 billion in 10-year notes, the second sale of $126 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.155%, just below where they had traded before the auction. The Treasury sold $58 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday to strong demand. It will also sell $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. February 10 Wednesday 3:08PM New York / 2008 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003 Two-year note 100-6/256 0.1131 -0.004 Three-year note 99-208/256 0.1878 -0.012 Five-year note 99-154/256 0.4562 -0.018 Seven-year note 99-168/256 0.8008 -0.021 10-year note 97-156/256 1.1345 -0.022 20-year bond 93-212/256 1.7457 -0.024 30-year bond 93-52/256 1.9261 -0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -20.75 0.00 spread (Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)