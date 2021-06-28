Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields tumble as market readies for U.S. jobs report

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday as the market prepared for the release of June employment
data later in the week to gauge the strength of the economic
recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 5.4
basis points at 1.4816%. Last week, it notched its largest
weekly gain since March, but has remained below 1.6% since early
June.
   The market was rallying a bit, perhaps on relatively low
volumes and liquidity and without being propelled by any news as
it heads into the long July 4th holiday weekend, according to
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe
Generale. 
    "I think a lot of it has to deal with perhaps month-end
buying and some position squaring ahead of payrolls on Friday,"
she added.
    The U.S. Labor Department is expected to report on Friday
that nonfarm payrolls increased by 690,000 in June, after rising
by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from
5.8% in May. 
    George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG in New
York, said investors will be looking to see just how strong
employment was this month.
    "If we're to get the numbers we were supposed to get that
didn't happen during Q2, but we're going to get them in Q3 and
Q4, then we'll see rates continue to climb higher because that
gives the window for the (Federal Reserve) to taper," he said,
referring to a reduction in the U.S. central bank's $120 billion
in monthly bond purchases.
    Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin
said on Monday that the Fed has made "substantial further
progress" toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering.
He also said he was "pretty optimistic" about the labor market.

    Meanwhile, the amount of cash flowing into the Fed's
overnight reverse repurchase operation remained elevated on
Monday at $803 billion. Volume hit a record high of nearly
$813.6 billion last Wednesday.
    The two-year Treasury yield was 1.4 basis points
lower at 0.2563%. 
    Yield curves flattened, with the gap between 5- and 30-year
yields last shrinking by 2.32 basis points at
120.15 basis points.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the
gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes 
 was last about 3 basis points flatter at 122.36
basis points.
   June 28 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.05         0.0507    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-189/256   0.2563    -0.014
 Three-year note               99-98/256    0.46      -0.021
 Five-year note                99-226/256   0.899     -0.030
 Seven-year note               100-4/256    1.2477    -0.044
 10-year note                  101-80/256   1.4816    -0.054
 20-year bond                  103-128/256  2.035     -0.062
 30-year bond                  106-16/256   2.1007    -0.068
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -32.00         1.00    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog
Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)
