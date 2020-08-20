Bonds News
August 20, 2020 / 2:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields tumble on rising jobless claims

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday as higher-than-expected initial weekly unemployment
claims added to worries over the economic recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic.
   The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session
low of 0.638% after the jobless data was released, was last down
3.4 basis points at 0.6412%.
    "The biggest source of the action today is weak jobless
claims numbers," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist
at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a
seasonally adjusted 1.106 million for the week ended Aug. 15,
from an upwardly revised 971,000 in the prior week, the Labor
Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast 925,000.
    Yields had climbed on Wednesday after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's July meeting indicated that yield curve
control would likely provide "only modest benefits in the
current environment" and was not coming anytime soon.
 
    The minutes also disclosed concern by central bank
policymakers that more easing of monetary policy may be needed
to nurse the economy through the pandemic.
    Later on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury will sell $7 billion of
30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). 
    LeBas said the auction is an opportunity to get a better
read on where real yields are. 
    "TIPS volumes in the secondary are not generally too, too
high so you might get some indication about the willingness to
buy inflation risk on the long end of the curve," he said.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 50.30 basis points, about 3
basis points lower than at Wednesday's close.
August 20 Thursday 9:41 AM New York / 1341 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.095        0.0963    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.1175       0.1192    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-250/256   0.1371    -0.004
 Three-year note               99-230/256   0.1591    -0.005
 Five-year note                99-242/256   0.2611    -0.016
 Seven-year note               99-132/256   0.4459    -0.029
 10-year note                  99-216/256   0.6412    -0.034
 20-year bond                  99-152/256   1.1478    -0.046
 30-year bond                  100-8/256    1.3737    -0.041
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (By Karen Pierog)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below