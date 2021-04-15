TREASURIES-Yields tumble to one-month lows despite upbeat data

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments, upcoming auctions and repo rate) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dived to one-month lows on Thursday as a possible safe-haven bid related to increased U.S.-Russia tensions, along with Japanese buying and technical factors, helped overshadow better-than-expected economic data. The benchmark 10-year yield, fell to a one-month low of 1.528% and posted its biggest one-day drop on a percentage basis since Nov. 12, despite strong retail sales and jobless claims data that pointed to an economy revved up by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus. The 10-year rate was last down 8.5 basis points at 1.5513%. Yields in the belly and long end of the curve also fell to their lowest levels in about a month. Some analysts pointed to growing international risks as a contributor to the rally after the U.S. government on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 U.S. election and as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased. "Treasury yields are falling due (to) geo-political risks coming from the escalation of Russia/Ukraine conflict, Japanese rumored long-end buying, lack of volume being traded, and yields falling once again in European core markets," Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings, said in an email. However, he questioned if the drop was sustainable "now that (10-year) yields broke through 1.6% support level as this move has happened on a day where economic data was stronger than expected." Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said he was a bit skeptical about a safe-haven bid given Wall Street's move higher on Thursday. Instead, some investors backing out of their short positions in Treasuries could be a factor in the yield drop, he added. "There were probably a lot of participants who got short in the run-up to 1.75% 10-year yields, anticipating the next leg of the move would be up toward that 2% level, but the fact that we've seen some buying interest emerge since then has probably added to this rally we're seeing today," he said. Jeffery also said the Treasury market may have been expecting Thursday's economic data to be even better than it was. Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the biggest gain in 10 months, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for February was revised higher to show sales dropping 2.7% instead of 3.0% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 5.9% in March. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10, compared with 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week. The Treasury Department announced it will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds and $18 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities next week. The market breathed a sigh of relief this week after the successful auctions of $120 billion of bonds and notes. The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point lower at 0.159%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last 7.70 basis points flatter at 139.23 basis points. In the overnight repo market, the rate rose to 0.03% in afternoon trading, from 0% late on Wednesday. The rate has gone negative a few times in February and March due to excess cash in the financial system. Analysts said the $271 billion of gross Treasury bill and coupon settlements combined with a regular corporate tax date increased demand for short-term cash in the repo market on Thursday and pushed rates higher. April 15 Thursday 4:00PM New York / 2000 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.000 Two-year note 99-239/256 0.159 -0.004 Three-year note 100-32/256 0.3331 -0.026 Five-year note 99-190/256 0.8031 -0.057 Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.2335 -0.076 10-year note 96-32/256 1.5513 -0.085 20-year bond 95-200/256 2.137 -0.086 30-year bond 92-68/256 2.2314 -0.093 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.50 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 0.25 spread (By Karen Pierog; addition reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Dan Grebler)