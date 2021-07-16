Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Yields up as June U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds primary dealer survey, updates prices)
    NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields pared
most of Friday's gains as doubts about the economic recovery's
strength and dovish Federal Reserve policy were seen as likely
to cap yields in the near-term, even after U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly rose in June.
    Demand for goods remained strong even as spending shifts
back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth
accelerated in the second quarter.
    Retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month, the Commerce
Department said on Friday. May's sales decline was revised to
1.7% from the previously reported 1.3%.
    The data was "a little better," said Justin Lederer, an
interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
However, yields are holding near last week's lows and "we're
sort of just sitting nowhere now."
    Yields have dropped since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell on Wednesday and Thursday pledged "powerful support" to
complete the U.S. economic recovery, and indicated he saw no
need to rush withdrawing economic support because of a recent
jump in inflation.
    "I think most people expected higher yields at this point,
just given the economy's reopening ... but Powell's fairly
dovish, so it's really hard to. It doesn't feel like it's ready
to really go back to the year-to-date high yields," Lederer
said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes gained half a basis
point on the day to 1.302%. They are holding just above last
week's five-month lows of 1.250% and are down from 1.776% in
March.
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 was little changed on the day at 107 basis
points.
    An uptick in coronavirus cases tied to the Delta variant
have added to concerns about economic strength after Los Angeles
County said on Thursday it would reimpose its mask mandate this
weekend.
    The yield curve has flattened in recent weeks as investors
prepare for the economic boom from business reopenings to fade,
and on concerns that eventual Fed tightening will dampen
inflation and slow growth.
    Some analysts say long-dated yields may be too low relative
to expected growth.
    "The current level of Treasury yields imply a relatively
pessimistic growth outlook: the current level of yields would be
justified if we lowered our growth forecasts by nearly 3
percentage points, implying just 0.5% real growth over the next
year," JPMorgan analysts said in a report late on Thursday.
    "We think these concerns are overstated, but other recent
episodes indicate this gap is unlikely to close quickly."
    The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday asked its primary
bond dealers for their outlook on issuance sizes across the
yield curve and when reductions should be considered by the
government.
    The dealer questionnaire, released on Friday, starts the
process for the Treasury's next quarterly debt refunding
announcement in August.
    
      July 16 Friday 3:03PM New York / 1903 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.045        0.0456    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-205/256   0.2275    0.003
 Three-year note               99-212/256   0.4329    0.000
 Five-year note                100-116/256  0.7815    0.007
 Seven-year note               101-46/256   1.0733    0.005
 10-year note                  102-248/256  1.302     0.005
 20-year bond                  106-120/256  1.8583    0.014
 30-year bond                  110-4/256    1.9316    0.013
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -30.00        -0.50    
 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Richard Chang)
