TREASURIES-Yields up on solid jobs report, despite headline number miss

(Recasts, adds analyst quote, updates table, yields) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Labor Department reported that U.S. job growth slowed in September and wages rose steadily, suggesting modest inflation. The 30-year Treasury bond reached a four-year high of 3.396 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late Thursday. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to 3.233 percent, up 3.8 basis points from late Thursday. Longer-dated yields, which reflect traders' views of the overall health of the economy, rise on strong data. Robust growth means buyers have investment options that are higher-yielding than Treasuries; prices on the safe-haven security rise in times of crisis. "We take it as a strong report that doesn't change the landscape and that should allow the 10-year yield to creep up to 3.25 percent," said Matt Toms, chief investment officer of fixed income at Voya Investment Management. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, likely as Hurricane Florence depressed restaurant and retail jobs. The Labor Department's report also showed a steady rise in wages, implying a rise in inflation, which could ease concerns about the economy overheating and keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest rate increases. "The report was solid even though the headline did miss. The unemployment rate fell for the right reasons and the wage number was strong. What was odd was the rate-market reaction to this," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities. The immediate market reaction following the announcement was a drop in yields, before they whipsawed to hit session highs. Misra said the surprising reaction was the result of a technical move similar to the one that factored into a 48-hour sell-off in Treasuries this week, driving yields across maturities to multi-year highs. "It seems a lot like the price reaction earlier this week, as it is being driven by Treasuries, not swaps. It’s met with a steeper curve, and it’s real-rate driven," she said. Yields were up in mid-morning trade, with the largest changes at the long end of the curve, after they had fallen from session highs hit after the data release. The yield curve was modestly steeper. Spreads between two- and 10-year yields and between five- and 30-year yields were up by less than a basis point, last at 31.9 basis points and 31.10 basis points respectively. October 5 Friday 10:47AM New York / 1447 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 137-13/32 -0-16/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 117-176/256 -0-44/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1775 2.2193 -0.003 Six-month bills 2.3575 2.4183 0.004 Two-year note 99-184/256 2.8973 0.017 Three-year note 99-82/256 2.9933 0.023 Five-year note 99-20/256 3.0761 0.024 Seven-year note 98-244/256 3.1684 0.028 10-year note 97-20/256 3.2233 0.028 30-year bond 92-204/256 3.3851 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)