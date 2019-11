NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Wednesday on news a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year, according to Reuters sources.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were last down 5.1 basis points at 1.735%. The two-year yield was down 2.4 basis points at 1.572%, flattening the yield curve to 16.1 basis points from 18.5 at Tuesday’s close. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chris Reese)