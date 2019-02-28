Treasury yields jump after Q4 GDP slows less than expected

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday morning jumped after the Commerce Department reported that gross domestic product slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter.

Rising fastest were yields on shorter-dated maturities, which reflect market expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, steepening the yield curve. The Fed has put its monetary tightening on hold for the time being, but strong economic data increases the chances the central bank will resume its hiking cycle. (Reporting by Kate Duguid)