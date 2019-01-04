Treasury yields rise after blowout employment report

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday after December’s U.S. employment report from the Labor Department came in stronger than expected.

U.S. employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages, which could help to allay fears about the economy’s health that has recently roiled financial markets.

The yield on two-year notes, which reflect traders' expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, was up 6 basis points to 2.45 percent.