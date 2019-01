NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on the back of U.S. equities, which hit a session high as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone when speaking on an American Economic Association conference panel on Friday.

Powell’s remark that the Fed would adjust its rate-hiking policy if economic conditions demanded it sent investors into riskier assets, benefiting stocks and lowering Treasury prices. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)