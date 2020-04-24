UPDATE 1-TREASURIES-Yields steady as investors stick with riskier assets

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors stuck with riskier assets like stocks despite dim prospects of a quick economic rebound after the novel coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark 10-year yield was down one basis point at 0.6008%. "It's anchored in," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. It could be years before the Federal Reserve looks to raise interest rates again, he said. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year, and it has reduced its overnight benchmark lending rate to near zero because of the pandemic. While investors do not expect a quick economic comeback as the pandemic plays out, they are willing to hold enough longer-term assets like stocks and corporate debt to keep the yields on ultra-safe U.S. treasuries stable for now. "There's still enough support for risk assets," Lorizio said. Major U.S. stock indexes were up about 1 percent in afternoon trading. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, topped 50,000 on Friday as Georgia, Oklahoma and a handful of other states took the first tentative steps at reopening for business, despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts. Stan Shipley, macro research analyst for Evercore ISI, said investors will watch to see health data from early-opening states to learn whether they acted too quickly. "I think the market is kind of stuck here. I don't think it will move far from here until we see that we can reopen the economy" safely, Shipley said. After passing $3 trillion of coronavirus relief in a rare run of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments grappling with the deadly outbreak. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 38 basis points, within a basis point of its close on Thursday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2144%. April 24 Friday 2:36PM New York / 1836 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-24/32 0-11/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-20/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.12 0.122 0.013 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.1446 0.000 Two-year note 100-79/256 0.2144 -0.005 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.2606 -0.005 Five-year note 100-172/256 0.3623 -0.007 Seven-year note 100-196/256 0.5123 -0.004 10-year note 108-140/256 0.6008 -0.010 30-year bond 120-80/256 1.1886 -0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.00 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)