U.S. 10-year, 30-year Treasury yields hit fresh multi-year highs

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield and 30-year Treasury yield rose to fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield reached 3.252 percent, its highest since May 2011, before retreating to 3.248 percent.

The 30-year yield reached a four-year high at 3.439 percent before pulling back to 3.4337 percent.

U.S. treasuries have been sold off recently as strong data fuelled fears about rising inflation and a potentially faster pace of rate increases by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing Shri Navaratnam)