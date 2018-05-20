FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 10-Year Treasury futures nudge lower, Mnuchin said China trade war 'on hold'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-Year treasury note futures prices were down slightly on Sunday evening, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier that the U.S. trade war with China was “on hold”.

Treasury futures were down 0.1 percent in the opening minutes of trading.

Mnuchin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said an agreement reached by Chinese and American negotiators on Saturday set up a framework for addressing future trade imbalances, effectively putting any trade war between the world’s largest economies on hold. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
