U.S. 10-Year Treasury note futures prices rise

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-Year Treasury note futures prices rose 0.2 pct at the start of trading on Sunday, after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note futures contract rose, indicating that yields on nominal Treasuries, which move in the opposite direction of prices, may slip when that trading begins.

In equities, meanwhile, benchmark S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.4 pct when electronic trading began at 6 p.m. ET. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Sandra Maler)