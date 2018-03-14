U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Feb PPI data

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held their modest gains on Wednesday following data on domestic producer prices which rose in February and were broadly in line with analysts’ forecast.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)