FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 14, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hold gains after Feb PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations held their modest gains on Wednesday following data on domestic producer prices which rose in February and were broadly in line with analysts’ forecast.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), the five-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasury notes, was 2.09 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late Tuesday, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.