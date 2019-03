NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - The spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year note yields inverted for the first time since 2007 on Friday after PMI manufacturing data missed estimates.

The three-month 10-year yield spread is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of the yield curve. An inverted yield curve is widely understood to be a leading indicator of recession. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)