Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Thursday it plans to issue a 20-year nominal coupon bond in the first half of 2020 and expects strong demand from investors for the bond.

The expected strong demand for the 20-year bond will increase the Treasury's financing capacity over the long term, the department said in a statement bit.ly/2R2p7nq.