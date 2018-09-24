U.S. Treasury yields fall after reports Rosenstein is resigning

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields across maturities fell by around 2 basis points on Monday morning after Axios reported that U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned in anticipation of being fired by President Donald Trump.

Rosenstein verbally resigned to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, the report said, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the matter. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The benchmark government bond was last down 2 basis points at 3.067 pct. (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)