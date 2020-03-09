Bonds News
US Treasury yields plunge to new record lows on coronavirus panic

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slid to fresh record lows on Monday and were set for their biggest one-day fall in more than a decade, as panic over the coronavirus outbreak drove investors into safe-haven bonds.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to as low as 0.318% . It was last down almost 30 basis points on the day and set for its biggest daily fall since 2009.

Thirty-year Treasury yields were last down 26 bps on the day, having hit a new record low at just 0.70%. Two-year bond yields meanwhile tumbled to 0.285%, their lowest since 2014. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Alex Richardson)

