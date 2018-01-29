U.S. Treasury yields rise to multi-year highs

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to fresh multi-year highs in European trade on Monday, extending rises seen last week as investors braced for major central banks to step back from ultra-easy monetary policies.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.708 percent , its highest level since early 2014, while two-year Treasury yields rose to 2.148 percent -- their highest since 2008.

Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017 and the governor of the Bank of Japan said inflation is finally close to reaching its target.

Higher U.S. bond yields meanwhile also put a floor under the dollar with the greenback edging higher against a basket of rivals after six straight weeks of losses. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Toby Chopra)