FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 29, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. Treasury yields rise to multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed to fresh multi-year highs in European trade on Monday, extending rises seen last week as investors braced for major central banks to step back from ultra-easy monetary policies.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.708 percent , its highest level since early 2014, while two-year Treasury yields rose to 2.148 percent -- their highest since 2008.

Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew 2.6 percent in the final quarter of 2017 and the governor of the Bank of Japan said inflation is finally close to reaching its target.

Higher U.S. bond yields meanwhile also put a floor under the dollar with the greenback edging higher against a basket of rivals after six straight weeks of losses. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.