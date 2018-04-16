FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. two-year Treasury yield rises to its highest in almost 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields on Monday rose to their highest level in almost a decade as safe-haven bond markets succumbed to selling pressure on hopes that a U.S.-led strike on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 2.386 percent in early European trade, its highest level since August 2008.

That pushed the gap over German two-year bond yields to 296 basis points, the widest since 1989.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields meanwhile rose to 2.86 percent , its highest in over three weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.