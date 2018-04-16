U.S. two-year Treasury yield rises to its highest in almost 10 years

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields on Monday rose to their highest level in almost a decade as safe-haven bond markets succumbed to selling pressure on hopes that a U.S.-led strike on Syria would not escalate into a broader conflict.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 2.386 percent in early European trade, its highest level since August 2008.

That pushed the gap over German two-year bond yields to 296 basis points, the widest since 1989.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields meanwhile rose to 2.86 percent , its highest in over three weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)