Yield spread between 5-Year, 30-year Treasuries hits lowest since 2007
October 18, 2017
Yield spread between 5-Year, 30-year Treasuries hits lowest since 2007

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Wednesday with the difference in yield between U.S. 5-year and 30-year Treasuries falling to the lowest since November 2007 and the yield spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries hitting the lowest since August 2016.

The moves came in overnight U.S. trading with analysts pointing to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Communist Party Congress and overhang from hawkish rhetoric from the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of progress in Washington. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

