FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
TABLE-Gingrich's bid at 'Understanding Trump' tops U.S. bestsellers
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
June 22, 2017 / 8:03 PM / in 2 months

TABLE-Gingrich's bid at 'Understanding Trump' tops U.S. bestsellers

3 Min Read

    June 22 (Reuters) - "Understanding Trump," former Republican
House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich's take on U.S.
President Donald Trump, made its debut at the top of the U.S.
non-fiction best-seller list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Camino Island"                             1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2.  "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact"             -
          Mike Maden (Putnam, $29)
    
    3.  "Into the Water"                           3 
          Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    4.  "Dragon Teeth"                             5
          Michael Crichton    (Harper, $28.99)
    
    5.  "Come Sundown"                             2
         Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 
    
    6.  "The Identicals"                           -
          Elin Hilderbrand    (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    7.   "Nighthawk"                               6
         Cussler/Brown (Putnam, $29)  
    
    8.    "No Middle Name"                         7   
          Lee Child     (Delacorte, $27)  
    
    9  . "Love Story"                              4
         Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $22.99)
    
    10.  "The Fix"                                 14
          David Baldacci    (Grand Central, $29)
        
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Understanding Trump"                       -
         Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27)
    
    2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"           2
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"        3
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    4. "Make Your Bed"                             4
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    5.  "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies:         7  
        The Civil War" 
         David Fisher (Holt, $35
    
    6.   "I Can't Make This Up"                    1
         Kevin Hart (37 Ink, $26.99)
    
    7. "Theft by Finding"                          5
         David Sedaris  (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    8. "Hillbilly Elegy"                           8
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)    
    
    9. "Option B"                                  6
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
          
    10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"      9
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 18,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.