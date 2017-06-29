FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Grisham's heist 'Camino Island' holds top spot on U.S. bestsellers
June 29, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Grisham's heist 'Camino Island' holds top spot on U.S. bestsellers

3 Min Read

    June 29 (Reuters) - John Grisham's heist thriller "Camino
Island" held onto the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list
for a third consecutive week on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Camino Island"                           1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "The Silent Corner"                       -
         Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28)
    
    3. "Into the Water"                          3 
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    4. "Dangerous Minds"                         -
         Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)
    
    5. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact"            2              
         Mike Maden (Putnam, $29)
    
    6. "Come Sundown"                            5
         Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99)
    
    7. "The Force"                               -
         Don Winslow (Morrow, $27.99)
    
    8. "Dragon Teeth"                            4
         Michael Crichton    (Harper, $28.99)
    
    9. "Kiss Carlo"                              -
         Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $27.99)
    
    10. "The Identicals"                         6
          Elin Hilderbrand    (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"      3 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"         2
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    3. "Understanding Trump"                     1
         Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27)
    
    4. "Hillbilly Elegy"                         8
         J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
    
    5. "Make Your Bed"                           4
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    6. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies:        5  
        The Civil War" 
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     10
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    8. "I Can't Make This Up"                    6
         Kevin Hart (37 Ink, $26.99)
    
    9. "Theft by Finding"                        7
         David Sedaris  (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    10. "Option B"                               9
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending June 25,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group)

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

