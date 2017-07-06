FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
TABLE-Grisham's 'Camino Island' spends fourth week atop U.S. bestsellers
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 6, 2017 / 7:07 PM / a month ago

TABLE-Grisham's 'Camino Island' spends fourth week atop U.S. bestsellers

3 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - "Camino Island," John Grisham's heist
thriller, clocked a fourth consecutive week at the top of the
U.S. fiction best-seller list on Thursday. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Camino Island"                           1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "Murder Games"                            -
         Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown, $28)
    
    3. "Use of Force"                            -
         Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99)
    
    4. "The Duchess"                             -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5. "Seven Stones to Stand or Fall"           -
         Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $30)
    
    6. "Into the Water"                          3 
         Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $28)
    
    7. "The Silent Corner"                       2
         Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28)
    
    8. "Tom Clancy: Point of Contact"            5              
         Mike Maden (Putnam, $29)
    
    9. "Come Sundown"                            6
         Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s, $27.99)
    
    10. "Dangerous Minds"                        4
         Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Rediscovering Americanism"               -
         Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $27)
    
    2. "The Swamp"                               -
         Eric Bolling (St. Martin's, $26.99)
    
    3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"      1 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    4. "Understanding Trump"                     3
         Newt Gingrich (Center Street, $27)
    
    5. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"         2
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)
    
    6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     7
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    7. "Option B"                                10
         Sandberg/Grant (Knopf, $25.95)
    
    8. "Make Your Bed"                           5
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    9. "I Can't Make This Up"                    8
         Kevin Hart (37 Ink, $26.99)
    
    10. "Bill O'Reilly's Legends and Lies:       6  
        The Civil War" 
         David Fisher (Holt, $35)
    
    Copyright © 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending July 2,
2017. Powered by NPD BookScan © 2017 NPD Group

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Hay)

