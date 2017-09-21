FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers
#Media News
September 21, 2017 / 5:56 PM / a month ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' tops U.S. non-fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Official correction from Publishers Weekly of name Jon Acuff
from Jonathan Acuff in non-fiction No. 8 listing.)
    Sept 21 (Reuters) - "What Happened," Hillary Clinton's
memoir of her unsuccessful campaign opposite Donald Trump in the
2016 U.S. presidential election, topped the U.S. non-fiction
bestsellers list on Thursday. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "A Column of Fire"                        -
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    2. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    -
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    3. "The Romanov Ransom"                      -
         Cussler/Burcell (Putnam, $29)
    
    4. "Enemy of the State"                      2   
          Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)
    
    5. "Secrets in Death"                        1
          J.D. Robb    (St. Martin’s, $27.99)
    
    6. "A Legacy of Spies"                       3
          John le Carré (Viking, $28.00)
    
    7. "Enigma"                                  -
         Catherine Coulter (Gallery, $27.99)
    
    8. "The Right Time"                          5        
           Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    9. "Y is for Yesterday"                      4
         Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $29)
    
    10. "Little Fires Everywhere"                -
          Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "What Happened"                           -
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    2. "Braving The Wilderness"                  -
         Brene Brown (Random House, $28)
    
    3. "Unbelievable"                            -
         Katy Tur (Dey Street, $26.99)
    
    4. "Anxious For Nothing"                     -
         Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)
    
    5. "F*ck, That's Delicious"                  -
         Action Bronson (Abrams, $27.50)
    
    6. "The Four Tendencies"                     -
         Gretchen Rubin (Harmony, $24)
    
    7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"     1
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    8. "Finish"                                  -
         Jon Acuff (Portfolio, $27)
    
    9. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"      2 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    10. "Make Your Bed"                          4
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
    
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
