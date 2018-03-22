FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

TABLE-Clive Cussler's 'The Rising Sea' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 22 (Reuters) - Clive Cussler's new global warming
adventure "The Rising Sea" topped the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Rising Sea"                             -
        Cussler/Brown (Putnam)
    
    2. "The Great Alone"                            1
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)     
    
    3.  "The Woman in the Window"                   5
          A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    4.  "Little Fires Everywhere"                   3 
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
    
    5.  "Fifty Fifty"                               4
          Patterson/Fox (Little Brown)
    
    6.  "Before We Were Yours"                      10
           Lisa Wingate (Ballantine).  
    
    7.  "An American Marriage"                       9 
          Tayari Jones (Algonquin)
    
    8.  "The Flight Attendant"                       -
          Chris Bohjalian    (Doubleday) 
   
    9. "The Kremlin Conspiracy"                      6          
        
          Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)
    
    10.  "The Escape Artist"                         7
          Brad Meltzer (Grand Central)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.   "Russian Roulette"                          - 
            Isikoff/Corn    (Twelve) 
    
    2.  "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi"          3
           Kathie Lee Gifford (W)
    
    3.  "12 Rules for Life"                          2
          Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    4.  "I’ve Been Thinking..."                      1
          Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman) 
    
    5.  "Food"                                       4
           Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)                           
                                                                
                 
    
    6.  "Fire and Fury"                              6 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    7.   "Educated"                                  7
         Tara Westover (Random House)
   
    8.   "Killing the Deep State"                    - 
          Jerome R. Corsi    (Humanix)
    
    9.   "Don’t Bullsh*t Yourself!"                  -
           Jon Taffer (Portfolio) 

  10.  "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark"                    8
          Michelle McNamara (Harper)

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
