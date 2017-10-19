FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
#Market News
October 19, 2017 / 7:33 PM / in 2 days

TABLE-Dan Brown's 'Origin' thriller steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's mystery thriller "Origin,"
the latest saga starring fictional Harvard symbology professor
Robert Langdon, held steady on the top spot of the fiction
bestsellers chart on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Origin"                                  1
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    2. "Fairytale"                               -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 
    
    3. "Sleeping Beauties"                       2
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    4. "A Column of Fire"                        3
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    5. "Don't Let Go"                            4
         Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)
    
    6. "The Rules of Magic"                      -
         Alice Hoffman (Simon & Schuster, $27.99)
    
    7. "Manhattan Beach"                         6
         Jennifer Egan (Scribner, $28)
    
    8. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    8
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
    
    9. "Merry and Bright"                        5
         Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $20)
    
    10. "To Be Where You Are"                    7
         Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "Killing England"                         1
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    2. "Grant"                                   -
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    
    3. "Rhett & Link's Book of Mythicality"      -
         McLaughlin/Neal (Crown Archetype, $21)
    
    4. "What Happened"                           2
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    5. "We Were Eight Years In Power"            3
         Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World, $28)
    
    6. "Building a StoryBrand"                   -
         Donald Miller (HarperCollins Leadership, $24.99)
    
    7. "Braving The Wilderness"                  5
         Brene Brown (Random House, $28) 
    
    8. "A Life Beyond Amazing"                   4
         David Jeremiah (W, $24.99)
    
    9. "The Keto Reset Diet"                     9
          Mark Sisson (Harmony, $27.99)
    
    10. "Anxious For Nothing"                    13
          Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)    
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
