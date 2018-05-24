TABLE-Danielle Steel's 'The Cast' tops U.S. best sellers list

May 24 (Reuters) - Danielle Steel's new romance novel "The Cast" debuted atop the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Cast" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 2. "The 17th Suspect" 1 Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown) 3. "The Fallen" 2 David Baldacci (Grand Central) 4. "By Invitation Only" - Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow) 5. "The High Tide Club" 3 Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin's) 6. "Before We Were Yours" 7 Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) 7. "Twisted Prey" 5 John Sandford (Putnam) 8. "Little Fires Everywhere" 8 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) 9. "Warlight" 6 Michael Ondaatje (Knopf) 10. "The Crooked Staircase" 4 Dean Koontz (Bantam) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Magnolia Table" 1 Joanna Gaines (Morrow) 2. "The Soul of America" 2 Jon Meacham (Random House) 3. "How to Change Your Mind" - Michael Pollan (Penguin Press) 4. "Three Days in Moscow" - Bret Baier (Morrow) 5. "A Higher Loyalty" 3 James Comey (Flatiron) 6. "Barracoon" 4 Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad) 7. "12 Rules for Life" 5 Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 8. "Girl, Wash Your Face" 7 Rachel Hollis (Nelson) 9. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" 6 Michelle McNamara (Harper) 10. "Men in Blazers Presents Encyclopedia - Blazertannica" Bennett/Davies (Knopf) (Compiled by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)