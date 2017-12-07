FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers
#Media News
December 7, 2017 / 7:38 PM / in 2 hours

TABLE-Grisham's 'Rooster Bar' steady atop U.S. fiction bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Reuters) - John Grisham's legal thriller "The Rooster
Bar" held steady atop the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Rooster Bar"                           1
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    2. "Origin"                                    4
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)
    
    3. "The People vs. Alex Cross"                 3
         James Patterson (Little, Brown, $29)
    
    4. "The Midnight Line"                         5
         Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    5. "Past Perfect"                              -
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)
    
    6. "Hardcore Twenty-Four"                      2
         Janet Evanovich (Putnam, $28)
    
    7. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire"              -
         Marc Cameron (Putnam, $29.95)
    
    8. "End Game"                                  6
         David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)
    
    9. "Artemis"                                   7
         Andy Weir (Crown, $27)
    
    10. "Sleeping Beauties"                        11
          King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" 2
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 
    
    2. "Leonardo da Vinci"                         5
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    3. "Grant"                                     10
         Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40) 
    
    4. "Obama"                                     4
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown $50)
    
    5. "Guinness World Records 2018"               8
         (Guinness World Records, $28.95)
    
    6. "Killing England"                           9
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    7. "Promise Me, Dad"                           7
         Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)
    
    8. "Tribe of Mentors"                          3
         Timothy Ferriss (HMH, $30)
    
    9. "The Wisdom of Sundays"                     11
         Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)
    
    10. "Capital Gaines"                           6
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    

 (Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
