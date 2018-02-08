TABLE-J.D. Robb's 'Dark in Death' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Feb 8 (Reuters) - J. D. Robb's latest suspense novel "Dark in Death" topped the U.S. fiction bestsellers chart on Thursday, while "Fire and Fury," Michael Wolff's scathing book about life inside the Trump White House dominated the non-fiction chart for a fifth week. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Dark in Death" - J.D. Robb (St Martin's) 2. "Still Me" - Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) 3. "The Woman in the Window" 1 A.J. Finn (Morrow) 4. "Fall from Grace" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 5. "Little Fires Everywhere" 4 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27) 6. "Origin" 3 Dan Brown (Doubleday) 7. "The Rooster Bar" 5 John Grisham (Doubleday) 8. "Before We Were Yours" 7 Lisa Wingate (Ballantine) 9. "The Immortalists" 6 Chloe Benjamin (Putnam) 10. "The Wife Between Us" 8 Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Fire and Fury" 1 Michael Wolff (Holt) 2. "Crushing It!" - Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business) 3. "12 Rules for Life" 2 Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 4. "All-American Murder" 3 Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown) 5. "Dirty Genes" - Ben Lynch (HarperOne) 6. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" 5 Melissa Hartwig (HMH) 7. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 6 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton) 8. "If You Only Knew" - Jamie Ivey (B&H) 9. "When" 25 Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead) 10. "Leonardo da Vinci" 7 Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)