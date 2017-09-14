TABLE-J.D. Robb's 'Secrets in Death' debuts top of U.S. best-seller list

Sept 14 (Reuters) - J.D. Robb's new suspense novel "Secrets in Death" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Secrets in Death" - J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s, $27.99) 2. "Enemy of the State" - Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99) 3. "A Legacy of Spies" - John le Carré (Viking, $28.00) 4. "Y is for Yesterday" 3 Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $29) 5. "The Right Time" 2 Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)5. 6. "Glass Houses" 1 Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99) 7. "The Western Star" (TV tie-in) - Craig Johnson (Viking, $28) 8. "Camino Island" 5 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 9. "Dark Legacy" - Christine Feehan (Berkley, $27) 10. "The Store" 4 Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown, $27) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" 2 Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99) 2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 1 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95) 3. "The End of Alzheimer’s" 6 Dale Bredesen (Avery, $27) 4. "Make Your Bed" 3 William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18) 5. "Fantasyland" - Kurt Andersen (Random House, $30) 6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" 7 Al Franken (Twelve, $28) 7. "It Takes Two" - Scott/Scott (HMH, $27) 8. "The Big Lie" 4 Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99) 9. "Guinness World Records 2018" 10 Guinness World Records ($28.95) 10. "Gracelaced" 11 Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House, $29.99) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)