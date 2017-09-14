FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-J.D. Robb's 'Secrets in Death' debuts top of U.S. best-seller list
#Media News
September 14, 2017 / 9:12 PM / a month ago

TABLE-J.D. Robb's 'Secrets in Death' debuts top of U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - J.D. Robb's new suspense novel "Secrets
in Death" debuted at the top of the U.S. fiction best-seller
list on Thursday. 
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "Secrets in Death"                         -
          J.D. Robb    (St. Martin’s, $27.99)
    
    2. "Enemy of the State"                       -   
          Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)
    
    3. "A Legacy of Spies"                        -
          John le Carré (Viking, $28.00)
    
    4. "Y is for Yesterday"                       3
         Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood, $29)
    
    5. "The Right Time"                           2        
           Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99)5. 
    
    6. "Glass Houses"                             1
           Louise Penny (Minotaur, $28.99)
    
    7.  "The Western Star" (TV tie-in)            -
          Craig Johnson (Viking, $28)    
    
    8.  "Camino Island"                           5
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
    
    9.  "Dark Legacy"                             -
          Christine Feehan    (Berkley, $27)
    
    10. "The Store"                               4
         Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown, $27)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck"      2
         Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)
    
    2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"       1 
         Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton, $18.95)
    
    3. "The End of Alzheimer’s"                   6
          Dale Bredesen (Avery, $27)
    
    4. "Make Your Bed"                            3
         William H. McRaven (Grand Central, $18)
          
    5.  "Fantasyland"                             -
           Kurt Andersen (Random House, $30)
    
    6.  "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate"         7
         Al Franken    (Twelve, $28)                            
 
    
    7.   "It Takes Two"                           -
           Scott/Scott (HMH, $27)
    
    8.   "The Big Lie"                             4
           Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery, $29.99)
    
    9.   "Guinness World Records 2018"            10
           Guinness World Records ($28.95)
    
    10.  "Gracelaced"                             11 
           Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House, $29.99)

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; editing by Grant McCool)

