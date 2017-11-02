FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' tops U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
New York Truck Attack
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 6:57 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

TABLE-John Grisham's 'The Rooster Bar' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - John Grisham's new legal thriller "The
Rooster Bar" topped the U.S. bestsellers chart on Thursday.
   Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                        Last week
    
    1. "The Rooster Bar"                         -
         John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 
    
    2. "Origin"
         Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)           1   
    
    3. "Deep Freeze"                             2
         John Sandford (Putnam, $29)
    
    4. Uncommon Type                             3
        Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95)
    
    5. "Sleeping Beauties"                       5
         King/King (Scribner, $32.50)
    
    6. "Fairytale"                               4
         Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.99) 
    
    7. "A Column of Fire"                        6
         Ken Follett (Viking, $36)
    
    8. "Quick & Dirty"                          -
         Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28)
        
    9. "Strange Weather"
          Joe Hill    (Morrow, $27.99)
    
    10. "The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye"    8
         David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)
       
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!"  -
         Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)
    
    2. "Leonardo da Vinci"                            1
         Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)
    
    3. "Sisters First"                                -
          Bush/Hager (Grand Central, $28)
    
    4. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" -
          Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel, $28)
      
    5. "Smitten Kitchen Every Day"                    -
           Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35)
    
    6. "Capital Gaines"                                2
         Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)
    
    7. "Killing England"                               5
         O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)
    
    8. "Grant"                                         6
          Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)
    
    9. "A Die Hard Christmas"                          - 
          Doogie Horner (Insight, $16.99)
    
    10. "What Happened"                                 7
         Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)
    
    

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.