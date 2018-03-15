FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Media News
March 15, 2018 / 8:57 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. best-sellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 15 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The
Great Alone" topped the U.S. best-sellers list for a fifth week
on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Great Alone"                            1
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)     
    
    2.  "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"                  -
          Jason Fry    (Del Rey)
        
    3.  "Little Fires Everywhere"                   5 
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
    
    4. "Fifty Fifty"                                2
          Patterson/Fox (Little Brown)
    
    5.  "The Woman in the Window"                   3
          A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    6.  "The Kremlin Conspiracy"                    -
          Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale)
    
    7.  "The Escape Artist"                         -
          Brad Meltzer (Grand Central)
    
    8.   "Burn Bright"                              -
           Patricia Briggs    (Ace) 

    9.  "An American Marriage"                      4 
          Tayari Jones (Algonquin)
        
    10.  "Before We Were Yours"                    6
           Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "I’ve Been Thinking..."                     2
          Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman) 
    
    2.  "12 Rules for Life"                         3
           Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

    3.  "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi"         -
           Kathie Lee Gifford (W)
    
    4.    "Food"                                    1
           Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)                           
                                                                
                 
    
    5.   "Box of Butterflies"                       -
            Roma Downey (Howard)  
        
    6.  "Fire and Fury"                             4 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    7.   "Educated"                                 6
         Tara Westover (Random House)
    
    8.  "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark"                  5
          Michelle McNamara (Harper)

    9.  "Enlightenment Now"                         10
          Steven Pinker (Viking)
    
    10.  "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry"       11
            Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton) 

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.