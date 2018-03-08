FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Media News
March 8, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. best-sellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great
Alone" topped the U.S. best-sellers list for a fourth week on
Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1. "The Great Alone"                            1
         Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)     
    
    2. "Fifty Fifty"                                2
          Patterson/Fox (Little Brown)
    
    3.  "The Woman in the Window"                   3
          A.J. Finn    (Morrow) 
    
    4.  "An American Marriage"                      4 
          Tayari Jones (Algonquin)
    
    5.  "Little Fires Everywhere"                   7 
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
    
    6.   "Before We Were Yours"                     9
           Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
    
    7.  "Still Me"                                  5 
          Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
    
    8.   "Raspberry Danish Murder"                  -
           Joanne Fluke (Kensington)
    
    9.  "Look for Me"                               6
          Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
    
    10.  "The Hush"                                 -
           John Hart (St. Martin’s) 
    
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "Food"                                                  
                                  -
                    Mark Hyman (Little, Brown)
    
    2.  "I’ve Been Thinking..."                     -
          Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman) 

    3.  "12 Rules for Life"                         1
        Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    4.  "Fire and Fury"                             2 
         Michael Wolff (Holt)
    
    5.  "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark"                  -
          Michelle McNamara (Harper)
        
    6. "Educated"                                   4
         Tara Westover (Random House)
    
    7.   "Metabolism Revolution"                                
                        -
                   Haylie Pomroy (Harper Wave)     
    
    8.  "Skin in the Game"                          -
          Nassim Nicholas Taleb    (Random House) 

    9.  "Obama"                                     3 
         Pete Souza    (Little, Brown)
    
   10.  "Enlightenment Now"                         5
          Steven Pinker (Viking

 (Compiled by Jill Serjeant
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.