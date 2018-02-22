TABLE-Kristin Hannah's 'The Great Alone' tops U.S. bestsellers

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Kristin Hannah's family drama "The Great Alone" topped the U.S. bestsellers list for a second week on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "The Great Alone" 1 Kristin Hannah, St. Martin's 2. "The Woman in the Window" 2 A.J. Finn (Morrow) 3. "An American Marriage" 8 Tayari Jones (Algonquin) 4. "Still Me" 4 Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman) 5. "Look for Me" 5 Lisa Gardner (Dutton) 6. "Night Moves" - Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine) 7. "Dark in Death" 3 J.D. Robb (St Martin's) 8. "Little Fires Everywhere" 9 Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27) 9. "Origin" 10 Dan Brown (Doubleday) 10. "Fall from Grace" 7 Danielle Steel (Delacorte) Hardcover Non-Fiction 1. "Fire and Fury" 2 Michael Wolff (Holt) 2. "12 Rules for Life" 1 Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada) 3. "Enlightenment Now" - Steven Pinker (Viking) 4. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" - (Piggyback) 5. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" 11 Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton) 6. "All-American Murder" 5 Patterson/Abramovich (Little, Brown) 7. "All the Pieces Matter" - Jonathan Abrams (Crown Archetype) 8. "Obama" 3 Pete Souza (Little, Brown) 9. "Crushing It!" 7 Gary Vaynerchuk (Harper Business) 10. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" 10 Melissa Hartwig (HMH) (Compiled by Jill Serjeant)