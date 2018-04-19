FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Thriller 'After Anna' tops U.S. best sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 19 (Reuters) - Lisa Scottoline's thriller "After Anna"
topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.
    Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores,
book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United
States was used to compile the list.
 
    Hardcover Fiction                          Last week
    
    1.  "After Anna"                                 -
          Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's)  
    
    2.  "The Thief"                                  -    
          J.R. Ward (Ballantine)
    
    3.  "Shoot First"                                - 
           Stuart Woods (Putnam)

    4.  "The Sixth Day"                              - 
          Coulter/Ellison (Gallery) 
    
    5.  "I've Got My Eyes on You"                    1
          Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)    
    
    6.  "Red Alert"                                  2 
           Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)
          
    7.  "Circe"                                      -
          Madeline Miller    (Little, Brown)
     
    8.  "The Great Alone"                            5
          Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
    
    9.  "The Disappeared"                            3
          C.J. Box (Putnam)
    
    10.  "Little Fires Everywhere"                   6
           Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) 
    
   
     Hardcover Non-Fiction
    
    1.  "Fascism"                                    -
          Madeleine Albright (Harper)
    
    2.  "The Plant Paradox Cookbook"                 -
          Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)
    
    3.  "The Clean 20"                               -      
          Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's) 

    4.  "12 Rules for Life"                          1
          Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
    
    5.   "Girl, Wash Your Face"                      15
           Rachel Hollis (Nelson)
    
    6.  "Our 50-State Border Crisis"                  -
          Howard G. Buffett (Hachette Books)
    
    7.   "The Rational Bible"                         2
          Dennis Prager (Regnery Faith) 
   
    8.   "I've Been Thinking..."                      6
           Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)
    
    9.  "Russian Roulette"                            7 
          Isikoff/Corn (Twelve) 
    
   10.  "Giada's Italy"                                5
          Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)  

 (Compiled by Eric Kelsey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
