Box Office: 'A Quiet Place' Back on Top, 'Super Troopers 2' Smokes Projections

LOS ANGELES, April 22, (Variety.com) - “A Quiet Place” had another noisy weekend at the domestic box office, reclaiming the No. 1 slot in its third frame.

John Krasinski’s thriller co-starring Emily Blunt continued on its stellar run, earning $21.8 million from 3,808 locations. “A Quiet Place” had another impressive holdover, declining only 34 percent to bring its domestic tally to $132 million. That was enough to top Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” and Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty.”

Bumped down to No. 2, Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” collected $20.3 million in 4,115 theaters in its second weekend. The film has made $66 million at the North American box office. Luckily, “Rampage” has been able to justify its expensive price tag with a strong international showing. It has crossed the $200 million mark internationally, claiming $57 million this weekend. That brings its global tally to $283 million.

STX’s “I Feel Pretty” bowed in third with $15.8 million from 3,440 theaters. The Schumer-led comedy also features Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips and Aidy Bryant. “I Feel Pretty” is currently averaging a tepid 34 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a B+ CinemaScore.

Another newcomer, Fox Searchlight’s “Super Troopers 2,” opened in fourth, burning by projections to make $15 million from 2,038 locations. The sequel reunites the 2002 cult classic’s leads — Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske — collectively known as Broken Lizard. The stoner comedy has a 35 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the same score as the original. The audience score of the sequel, however, is down significantly from the original’s, at 68 percent compared to the first movie’s 90 percent. The first film launched with $6 million.

The final weekend opener is Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films’ “Traffik,” which took in $3.9 million in 1,024 theaters.

Rounding out the top five is Universal and Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare.” Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey lead the thriller, which scored $7.9 million in 3,068 locations. In total, the horror film has made $30.4 million in two weeks.

The domestic box office is up 12.6 percent compared to the same weekend last year, though the year to date box office is down 2.4 percent. That could change next weekend as “Avengers: Infinity War” eyes a monstrous opening weekend.

“The industry is bracing for the record-setting debut of the highly anticipated ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ that is expected to break through the $200 million opening weekend sound barrier as the summer movie season of 2018 gets off to an early and auspicious start,” said comScore box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian.