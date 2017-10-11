FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join Cub, Eagle scout programs
October 11, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 3 days ago

Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join Cub, Eagle scout programs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to enroll into its Cub Scouts through a new separate program and allow them to eventually earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout starting in 2018, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision came after years of receiving requests from families and girls and BSA’s Chief Executive Michael Surbaugh said that it was “critical” for BSA’s programs to evolve.

“The values of scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” Surbaugh said in a statement. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York, editing by G Crosse)

