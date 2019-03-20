Brazil minister says U.S. "gesture" on beef imports insufficient

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s farm minister said on Wednesday that the U.S. agreement to conduct further inspections on the country’s meatpacking system is an insufficient “gesture,” as negotiators had hoped to reopen the U.S. market to fresh Brazilian beef.

Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias joined Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro this week on a visit to Washington, resulting in Brazil announcing a tariff-free quota for wheat imports and steps toward allowing U.S. pork imports. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Ayenat Mersie Writing by Jake Spring)