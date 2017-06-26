FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil inspectors say understaffing, budget cuts caused beef problems

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazil health inspectors union ANFFA on Monday said understaffing and budget cuts by the government ultimately caused the sanitary problems with beef shipments that led to a U.S. ban on Brazilian fresh meat.

ANFFA said there are around 270 meatpacking installations in Brazil operating without the presence of inspectors. The government denied on Friday deficiencies with inspections, saying the problems indicated by the U.S. government should probably be linked to certain vaccinations. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

