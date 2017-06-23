FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Marfrig says U.S. sales represent 2 pct of beef exports
June 23, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 months ago

Marfrig says U.S. sales represent 2 pct of beef exports

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Marfrig Global Foods SA said sales to the U.S. account for 2 percent of beef export proceeds and less than 1 percent of revenue at Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker.

In a Friday statement, Marfrig said the U.S. only allowed imports of Brazilian fresh beef a year ago. The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided on Thursday to impose the ban over safety concerns did not affect the bulk of Brazilian beef imports, which are frozen.

Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

