Minerva to export fresh beef to the U.S. from Uruguay due to ban
June 23, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 2 months

Minerva to export fresh beef to the U.S. from Uruguay due to ban

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Minerva SA will export fresh beef to the United States from Uruguay instead of Brazil after the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended Brazilian imports due to safety concerns, according to a Friday securities filing.

The suspension should not compromise Minerva's exports to the United States, which accounted for roughly 1.5 percent of the company's exports in the first half of 2017, the filing said. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Roberto Samora; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

